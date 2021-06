ரூ.2,000 நிவாரணம் வினியோகம் துவங்கியது

The amount of relief should be for all ration card holder whether rice or sugar card, only thing this benefit is reaching even the government staff who possess rice card. Criteria defined like rice and sugar card is not correct . Almost Every family is affected by this pandemic by way of many difficulties by spending more money for lab testing ,and medical support , since it is pandemic support it should be for all , this can be credited directly to the bank account in which aadhar card linked to ration card and bank account to avoid crowd.