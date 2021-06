கண்களை தாக்கும் கொரோனா: அடிக்கடி கை கழுவணும்

Governmernt should give free medical , education and social security of pension ofh Rs 10000 per montfor all citizen above 60 years and stop all freebies , and unwanted subsidies , to mobilize funds they should impose transaction tax on above 1 crore ,and put additional tax on fuel,alcohol,and other luxury items. Avoid availing GST input tax ,put standard tax tem and give them exemption in paying income tax on profits earned.