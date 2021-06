கூடுதலாக 2 ஆயிரம் டாக்டர்கள் நியமனம்: சுகாதார அமைச்சர் தகவல்

V Need more nurses not doctors , only studying doctors are attending not regular doctor are attending , kindly concentrate on employing more nurses at least two nurses for 10 patient should be in hospital to reduce work pressure. Use Final year studying nurses in this pandemic as like using of final year studying doctors. Give nurses and training doctors only 10 hours duty recruit or use final year students and nurses for this period and give them assignment of job and include this services in assessment of marks in final exam