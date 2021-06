தனியார் மருத்துவமனைகளுக்கும் ரெம்டெசிவிர் மருந்து விநியோகம்: தமிழக அரசு

There are seven Pharmaceutical Companies( Like Cipla, Cadila, Jubliant Sciences, Hetero etc.) making Remidisivir. They have increased their Capacity to manufacture 3 Lakh Vials per Day, which is equivalent to 90 Lakh Vials a month. Each State Government can directly Procure needed Quantity from these Companies and distribute to each District Head Quarters Main Government Medical College and all the Covid care approved Hospitals in that District can be allowed to buy the Vials directly from this Main Medicals college giving the details of the Patient for whom they are buying along with the signature of the Family member of the Patient without making the Public to run around for Remidisivir and save the Patient. TN can buy 10Lakh Vials within 10 days and distribute.