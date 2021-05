பொடி வடிவிலான '2டிஜி' கொரோனா மருந்து; வினியோகம் துவங்கியது

Good news: 10,000 doses of 2DG by DRDO is expected to be released today evening or by tomorrow Hopefully, Mass-scale production ie ramping up will start soon at Hyderabad & likely at other centers The principle of operation is simple: "Cheat the Cheater" You know that any virus, once inside the body, makes its own copies by cheating our human cells & takes their protein to multiply itself The brilliant thought process by Indian scientists was simple For every doubling of virus cell, it needs energy (glucose). So, the medicine is simply a " Pseudo" Glucose which the multiplying virus intakes but actually, this glucose makes it neutral( unable to multiply) Thus 'Cheating the cheater' once the rapid multiplication of virus is halted, our own anti bodies can readily combat it and overpower within hours Simply Genious Be proud of Indian scientists...