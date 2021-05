தடுப்பூசி வீணாவதை தடுக்க வேண்டும்: பிரதமர்

Vaccine comes as multi-dose vials. Once ed it should be used within 6 hours. When many people come forward to get vaccinated, there will not be much wastage. When a vial has 5 doses and only 3 persons come to the center to get vaccine, they cannot be turned away. Hence 2 doses will be wasted. This is what is emphasized by the PM. Because of wrong propaganda many people refused to have vaccine and it was headache for health care providers to motivate and collect people in large numbers.