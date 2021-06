வருமானம் போச்சு!

Mr. Rahul Gandhi always criticizing BJP Government is not correct. First of all he has to think how to review his political position in india as well as respective state and try to develop with the help and advice from the senior leaders. If you are correct first of all please publish the "Memorandum of understanding between congress and Chinese CCP Leader during congress period" what are all the information which is positive and negative for the national interest. Keep dirty in your hand, going on criticizing no use at all. Because of this BJP image will increase rather than sinking.