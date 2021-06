முற்றுகிறது!மே.வங்க அரசு - கவர்னர் மோதல்...:தலைமைச் செயலருக்கு 'சம்மன்'

the way Bengal govt behaves is not at all appreciable. This will lead to non co-operation from other state govts also (cong/communist/DMK etc..). Central govt should take immediate and appropriate action to have good relationship with states. Taking revenge against the non BJP states will not work and people won't like it. Similarly state govts should also co-operate with central govt (for the upliftment of poos) and derive maximum benefits for their state. Otherwise India will be easily targeted by CHINA and Pakistan. Beware.