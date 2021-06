இது உங்கள் இடம்: பொறியியலில் தாய்மொழி உதவாது!

Will all the ministers, MLAs boldly that they will get their children, grand children, the wards of their immediate relatives admitted in Tamil Medium Schools, in professional courses conducted in Tamil. Has the government got guts to abolish all English medium courses in all government colleges ? Has the government got guts to direct all the CBSE schools to switch over to complete Tamil Medium ? Lastly will the Chief Minister direct his finance minister to talk in Tamil in all the central government held conferences and meetings ? All these politicians are hypocrites. And selfish people. Will Mr Stalin order that all the private engineering colleges should reserve 50% of seats for teaching in Tamil Medium.