சொன்னதை செய்யுங்கள்: முருகன் வலியுறுத்தல்

Hello Muruga, Stop playing dirty politics Don't you know that the Petrol and Diesel prices are controlled by your own party in Delhi? For the past 7 years, do you know how much pain the Farmers had? Even your uneducated PM failed to meet the Farmers in Delhi For the last 7 years what did your BJP government do for the welfare of the Farmers and/or the Indian people? But Modi helped Ambani's to profit Rs.145 billion (20 billion US dollars) Totally failed to control the pandemic Because of your party, ADMK also lost the elections Since TN People already rejected you and your party, it would be better if you help the TN Government for betterment of TN People. Stop blindly supporting Modi government as he is interested to help only Ambanis and Adanis