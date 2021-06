அகவிலைப்படி வழங்க உத்தரவு: மத்திய அரசு மறுப்பு

A document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees & Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021.𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗢𝗠 𝗶𝘀 #𝗙𝗔𝗞𝗘 . 𝗡𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗢𝗠 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝐆𝐎𝐈. pic.twitter.com/HMcQVj81Sf