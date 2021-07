வருமான வரி தளம்: சசி தரூர் குற்றச்சாட்டு

He is absolutely right. The new website is disastrous to the say the least. Data displayed are factually incorrect and most of the menu are inaccessible. Finance Minister on two occasions said that the glitches would be set right. Now it is one month since the new website was launched. Nothing has happened. Added to this is the mismatch of data between I T and NSDL with the result most of the PAN numbers are displayed as inactive and the banks by their automated process generate millions of communications by e mail to their clients saying that their PAN is inactive and asking them to produce their original PAN for verification. Even after this, the banks because of their automation continue to generate such inactive messages. There is a need to investigate as to why INFO was chosen over TCS which had developed and maintaining the earlier website which was very user friendly and was very easy to navigate. It is not known whether the new deadline for filing the return could be met. Clearly proved that the remedy is worse than the disease. But the Finance Ministry and the CBDT are stone eluent as to what is happening in the matter. The incompetence of INFO has been clearly established. Government should blacklist INFO and should not deal with INFO in future. Everyone busy with COVID situation and no one seems to be bothered about the collection of direct taxes. The Finance Minister proudly announced that the new site would enable easy filing of returns and the refunds if any would be made within couple of days of filing the return. But the hard truth is that the tax payers are only made to pay taxes and prevented from filing the returns. But what is surprising is that no one from the Government is willing to discuss this utter and gross failure of this Digital India.