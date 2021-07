இந்தியாவில் கோவிட் தடுப்பூசி கொள்முதல் விலை உயர்வு

govt. should acquire these companies temporality, pay the owners some one time impressive money, allow them to enjoy zero tax for 25 years, and produce the vaccine on zero loss zero profit basis, give the vaccine freely to all indians after that give to all the world at a nominal price. If these owners of these companies does not agreee for this, they should be arrested under UAPA, somebody like UP CM yogi can do this. why should we make vaccine as a business model.? this is dangerous , corona is going to be her for at least 15 years, in future many variants of the virus is going to come, and there may be multiple vaccines we may need to take, vaccine cost will become part of family budget like rent or petrol budget. If we allow these vaccine companies to dictate term, they will a new market out of vaccine , they will make money that will be the only agenda, and people without money will die in streets. govt. should wake up.