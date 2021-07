40 நகரங்களை இணைக்கும் வகையில் 10 வந்தே பாரத் ரயில்கள்: மத்திய அரசு திட்டம்

IN 2018-19, ICF TOOK A GIANT LEAP BY ROLLING OUT INDIA’S FIRST SEMI HIGH SPEED TRAIN-SET, TRAIN 18 (VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS) THAT WAS FLAGGED OFF BY OUR HON’BLE PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA FROM NEW DELHI TO VARANASI. THE SECOND RAKE OF VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS WAS ALSO TURNED OUT BY ICF DURING MAY, 2019. THE 16 COACH SEMI-HIGH SPEED TRAIN SET WITH 80% INDIGENOUS INPUTS MANUFACTURED BY ICF UNDER “MAKE IN INDIA” PROJECT CONSISTS OF 16 COACHES AND IS DESIGNED FOR MAXIMUM OPERATING SPEED OF 160 Kmph. - SOURCE ICF WEBSITE.