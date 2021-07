மோடி, அமித்ஷா புழு புழுத்து சாவார்கள்: பாதிரியார் சாபம்

.இந்து மதத்தை அவமதிக்கும் வகையில் பேசுவதற்கு இவர் யார் ?? What these Christian missions had done in Canada to the indigenous people- who were living there, before in intruders invaded in to their Country The Christians had done the same in all the Asian and African countries. He is not fit to be a Priest, he is a trouble maker, He shall be charged "Incitement to ethnic or racial hatred" or "Prohibition of Incitement To Hatred Act"