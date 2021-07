விவாதங்களில் ஆர்வம் இல்லாத காங்கிரஸ்: பிரதமர் தாக்கு

From: "K R PREM KUMAR"Sent: Tue, 27 Jul 2021 19:33:34 GMT 0530To: "speakerloksabha", "joshi.prahalad@sansad.nic.in"Subject: Parliament not allowed to function( I am giving below my posting in my FB page for your information)The Honble Speaker,Lok sabhaNew Delhi Dear Sir,From19th July parliament was not allowed to function by opposition party leaders, despite knowing that several crores of public money was wasted. But they wont hesitate in telling they are the custodian of people. This is not the first time they are disturbing the house, as whenever parliament met since 2014, the opposition took any of silly issue and successfully stalled parliament for several days completely ignoring loss of public money. If government increases taxes or levies on any item as alternate source for getting money, for that also they will oppose. I dont understand, when everything is possible through video conference, why the Speaker is not considering to conduct parliament also through video conference which will not only avoid chaos and dharna/protests, but members need not travel to Delhi , who can attend sessions from their place itself. In that case we will be saving several crores towards travel and other allowances/benefits. A small amount can be paid to them as session sitting/attending charges. If it is success, then even all State assemblies also can be asked to follow the same. I hope Parliamentary Affairs Minister will discuss about this with Speaker. From my side, I will send this through email to both Speaker and Parliamentary Affairs Minister .Thanks and regards Sir. K.R.Prem KumarMobile: 9916324284