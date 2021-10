தீபாவளி பட்டாசு தயாரிப்பு விபத்தை தடுக்க அறிவுரை

Fire works industry in Sivakasi must be streamlined to ensure: (1) unscrupulous sub-contracting of labour (2) Physical presence of competent supervisors must be ensured throughout the shift. (3) Production Planning must be scientifically developed. (4) Hendricks Safety Triangle principles must be strictly adhered to at all the factories. Remove all unsafe conditions and Arrest all unsafe acts immediately. Industry will flourish and the poor people will be prosperous.