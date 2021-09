26 டி.எம்.சி., காவிரி நீர்: கர்நாடகா இழுத்தடிப்பு

If there is only limited supply in Karnataka side pretty much every year why do they require another 60TMC capacity dam at Makedatu. Doesn't make sense. Building Kabini dam in 70s destroyed catchment forest zones which resulted in depreciation of rain ever since. All the mountain range of catchment areas Karnataka has built dams. Only one left small catchment zone at Hoganekar border at Chamrajnagar/Dhamapuri hill range. If such a large dam built, rain catachment will be destroyed impacting both states, destroying pristine but small forest areas. Second in the event of drought in Karnatka, Cauvery in TN become like flash flood river (Kattaru) only depends on rain mostly pour on delta plains and the little it gets through Bhavani. Hardly any mountain catchment for Kaveri in TN side.