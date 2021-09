அமெரிக்காவின் நன்றியற்ற தன்மை, இரட்டை நிலைப்பாட்டிற்கு பாக்., பலியாகிவிட்டது: இம்ரான்

1). Whatever Imran khan said is 100 correct and true about U.S. . Entire world is suffering because of U.S. self interest. 2). But after understanding this reality, Pakistan should stop helping Afghanistan terrorist groups, other terrorist groups in Pakistan and other part of world as well as Pakistan should stop cross border terrorism.3). Also Pakistan should understand the China relationship is another slow poison and it will spoil the Pakistani peoples future.4). The U.S. always act for their own interest only and they dont bother about other Asian and African countries.5). Really Pakistan suffered lot because of bad and selfish behaviour of.U.S. 6). We as a India should be partner to U.S. but not to deep friendship and no more commitment to them. 7). Present Indian Government knows this one very well. U S. wants to use our Indian soil to act against china and Afghanistan, but Modi government refused the same. 8). Thats why they went alloy with U.k. and Australia ( all these three country peoples are same origin and these three alloys now they stand anybody not only china if need against to any other country including India in Asia Pacific region).9). Australia doesnt have any technical skill to produce submarine and U.K. need money as well.10). Now for U.S. point of view Australia is in the place of Pakistan now.11). We as India can relly with Russia, France, Israel, Japan, German, Iran and Saudi Arabia as a trustworthy friendship and do more business in all aspects.12). Joe Biden lucky got into President seat because of corona issues, African guy murder incident and leftists media propaganda.13). Imran Khan should understand the situation and safe guard our pakistani brothers from islamic terrorist group and from vulture China. 14). Pakistan is all potential like India and now they should come forward for new life and their old strategies. otherwise pakistan will be failed state and oneday it will collapse. Truth cannot be hidden for long time. Thanks