நாடு முழுதும் மக்களுக்கு மருத்துவ அடையாள எண் வழங்கும் திட்டம்: பிரதமர் மோடி துவக்கி வைப்பு

மிக நல்ல மக்களுக்கு பயனுள்ள திட்டம். Based on income everyone contribute to healthcare and it will huge single fund. This can very good healthcare tem thought the country uniformly and keeps good our own medical history whenever visiting to hospital and for related money claims etc. Sick, rich, poor all can be benefitted, Very good initiative by Govt. of India and our dynamic PM Modi. No worry about data theft and all. its like Aadhar card for healthcare ID for each individual.