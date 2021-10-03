ஆவின் 'மாஜி' ஜி.எம்., உட்பட 6 பேர் மீது லஞ்ச வழக்கு பதிவு

Vellore, Oct. 3- Anti-corruption police have registered a case against six persons, including the former general manager of Vellore Avin . Avin is headquartered in Sattuvachari, Vellore district. In 2017-18, Prabhakaran served as General Manager and Murali Prasad as Assistant General Manager. At that time 40 purifiers were purchased for use at the milk cooling station for Rs 1.69 crore.These were bought at a higher price than the market price, substandard and all the three companies were found to be counterfeit. The Vellore Anti-Corruption Police investigated the matter. This confirmed the purchase of substandard cleaning equipment from counterfeit companies. Following this, the Anti-Corruption Police filed a case against Prabhakar, Murali Prasad and four fake company owners yesterday. Prabhakaran is currently working as the Additional Director of Rural Livelihood Services in Madurai District. Murali Prasad is the Assistant General Manager, Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers'
Vellore, Oct. 3-
Anti-corruption police have registered a case against six persons, including the former general manager of Vellore Avin . Avin is headquartered in Sattuvachari, Vellore district. In 2017-18, Prabhakaran served as General Manager and Murali Prasad as Assistant General Manager. At that time 40 purifiers were purchased for use at the milk cooling station for Rs 1.69 crore.
These were bought at a higher price than the market price, substandard and all the three companies were found to be counterfeit. The Vellore Anti-Corruption Police investigated the matter. This confirmed the purchase of substandard cleaning equipment from counterfeit companies. Following this, the Anti-Corruption Police filed a case against Prabhakar, Murali Prasad and four fake company owners yesterday. Prabhakaran is currently working as the Additional Director of Rural Livelihood Services in Madurai District. Murali Prasad is the Assistant General Manager, Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Office.
Vellore, Oct. 3- Anti-corruption police have registered a case against six persons, including the former general manager of Vellore Avin . Avin is headquartered in Sattuvachari, Vellore district. In 2017-18, Prabhakaran served as General Manager and Murali Prasad as Assistant General Manager. At that time 40 purifiers were purchased for use at the milk cooling station for Rs 1.69 crore.These were bought at a higher price than the market price, substandard and all the three companies were found
ஊடக தர்மம் உங்கள் கரங்களில்...!
சமரசத்துக்கு இடமளிக்காமல்... அதிகாரத்துக்கு அடிபணியாமல்... நேர்மையான முறையில் துணிச்சலான செய்திகளை மக்களிடம் கொண்டு சேர்க்கும் இணையத்தள செய்தி ஊடகங்களுக்கு, விளம்பர வருவாயே உயிர்நாடி. அதுவே, நீங்கள் விரும்பி வா(நே)சிக்கும் தினமலர், இணையதளத்துக்கும்...
ஆகவே அன்பிற்கினிய வாசகர்களே,‘ஆட்பிளாக்கர்’ உபயோகிப்பதை தவிர்த்து, துணிச்சலான ஊடகத்தின் நேர்மைக்கு தோள் கொடுங்கள். உங்கள் பார்வைக்கு இடையூறாக வரக்கூடிய விளம்பரத்தை மட்டும், ’ஸ்கிரீன் ஷாட்’ எடுத்து எங்களுக்கு அனுப்புங்கள். உங்களின் சிரமத்துக்கு தீர்வு காணுகிறோம்.
1. செய்திகள் குறித்த கருத்துக்களைப் பதிவு செய்யும்போது, எவருடைய மனதையும் புண்படுத்தாத வகையில், நாகரிகமான முறையில் உங்கள் கருத்துகள் இருக்க வேண்டும் என்று எதிர்பார்க்கிறோம்.
2. ஏற்கனவே பதிவு செய்யப்பட்ட கருத்துகளையும் விமர்சிக்கலாம். ஆனால் தனிப்பட்ட முறையில் எவரையும் விமர்சிக்காமல், கருத்துக்கள் மற்றும் செய்திகளை மட்டுமே விமர்சிக்க வேண்டுகிறோம்.
3. அவதூறான வார்த்தைகளுக்கோ, ஆபாசமான வர்ணனைகளுக்கோ இங்கு இடம் இல்லை. அத்தகைய கருத்துகள் தணிக்கை செய்யப்பட்டே வெளியிடப்படும்; அல்லது முற்றிலுமாக நிராகரிக்கப்படும்.
4. வாசகர்கள் தெரிவிக்கும் கருத்துக்களை, அவர்கள் நடையிலேயே எவ்வித அடித்தல், திருத்தல் இன்றி வெளியிட வேண்டும் என்றே நாங்கள் விரும்புகிறோம். அதற்கேற்ப உங்கள் கருத்துக்களை, விமர்சனங்களை நாகரிகமாக பதிவு செய்யுமாறு வேண்டுகிறோம்.
வாசகர்கள் கருத்துப் பகுதியில் வெளியாகி இருக்கும் கருத்துக்கள், உரிய முறையில் தணிக்கை செய்யப்பட்டே வெளியிடப்படுகின்றன. இருப்பினும் இந்த பகுதியில் வெளியாகும் வாசகர்கள் கருத்துக்கள் எவருடைய மனதையாவது புண்படுத்துவதாக கருதினால், அவர்கள் தங்கள் கருத்தாக அதைப் பதிவு செய்தால், அதைப் பரிசீலித்து, அந்த குறிப்பிட்ட கருத்தை தேவைப்பட்டால் திருத்தி வெளியிட உரிய முயற்சி மேற்கொள்ளப்படும். எனினும் இந்த பகுதியில் வெளியாகும் வாசகர்கள் கருத்துக்கள், அவர்களுடைய கருத்துக்களே; அதற்கு தினமலர் நிறுவனம் எந்த வகையிலும் பொறுப்பேற்க இயலாது.
நீங்கள் கருத்துப் பதிவு செய்ய LOGIN செய்ததும், My Page என்ற பட்டனை கிளிக் செய்து. அதில் உங்கள் புகைப்படம், மெயில் முகவரி, ஊர், நாடு ஆகியவற்றைப் பதிவு செய்ய புதிய வசதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. ஏற்கனவே பதிவு செய்த புகைப்படத்தை நீக்கவும் வசதி உள்ளது. மேலும் இதுவரை நீங்கள் தெரிவித்த கருத்துக்களைத் தொகுப்பாக பார்த்துக் கொள்ளலாம். இந்த புதிய வசதியை வாசகர்கள் முழுமையாக பயன்படுத்திக் கொள்ள விரும்புகிறோம். உங்களுடைய புகைப்படத்தை மட்டுமே பதிவு செய்யவும்; வேறு எந்த புகைப்படத்தையும் பதிவு செய்ய வேண்டாம்.
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve user experience. This includes personalising content and advertising. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy.