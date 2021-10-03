ஆவின் 'மாஜி' ஜி.எம்., உட்பட 6 பேர் மீது லஞ்ச வழக்கு பதிவு

Vellore, Oct. 3-



Anti-corruption police have registered a case against six persons, including the former general manager of Vellore Avin . Avin is headquartered in Sattuvachari, Vellore district. In 2017-18, Prabhakaran served as General Manager and Murali Prasad as Assistant General Manager. At that time 40 purifiers were purchased for use at the milk cooling station for Rs 1.69 crore.



These were bought at a higher price than the market price, substandard and all the three companies were found to be counterfeit. The Vellore Anti-Corruption Police investigated the matter. This confirmed the purchase of substandard cleaning equipment from counterfeit companies. Following this, the Anti-Corruption Police filed a case against Prabhakar, Murali Prasad and four fake company owners yesterday. Prabhakaran is currently working as the Additional Director of Rural Livelihood Services in Madurai District. Murali Prasad is the Assistant General Manager, Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Office.