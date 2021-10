ஆட்சித் தலைமையில் தொடர்ந்து 20 ஆண்டுகள்: பிரதமர் மோடிக்கு தலைவர்கள் வாழ்த்து!

No Corruption by Central ministers under Modi Govt since 2014. But I am NOT happy with very high prices of petroleum products, not implementing BJP's electoral promise of No highway toll for private cars, Not making 12L as income tax exemption base. GST rates must not exceed 12%. Taxes paid are not coming back to citizen to avail. Congress has ruined the Nation in 60 years of its ruling by corruption, appointment of chamchas in judiciary. Congress is still bleeding our Nation by its tool kits. Modi Govt's intention is good. But we citizens are deprived of good governance. Longing for good education, healthcare, drinking water, good roads by the Govts.