மும்பையில் 25 கிலோ ஹெராயின் பறிமுதல்

Mumbai, is getting a new name. Drug Capital of India and no more Financial Capital of India. Most of the customers are in Bollywood, who in turn supply 'drug' to Kollywood, Mollywood, Tollywood, etc. Almost 99.99 per cent of those who work in film industry are drug addicts. Nowadays even those who were associated with TV serials (small screen actors, actresses, technicians, etc.) are also started using drugs after their shooting time.