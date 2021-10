ஜவுளி, நிதி நிறுவனங்களில் சோதனை; ரூ.500 கோடிக்கு வரி ஏய்ப்பு அம்பலம்

During the Aadhi Athi Varadar period, in collusion with the Revenue Authorities and HRCE officials, the textile shops sold the VIP and VVIP Passes to the public and amassed crores of money. The tickets were sold anywhere between Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000. Regular devotees, Sponsors and patrons of the temple were not issued even a single Pass and this could be verified with the donors and sponsors. Actually just a raid is not sufficient. Needs a CBI enquiry since such illegal ticket sale would run into several thousand crores.