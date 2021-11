பெட்ரோல், டீசல் விலை உயர்வு: ராகுல், பிரியங்கா விமர்சனம்

64% taxes on petrol for Central Govt. 36% taxes for State Govt that is how Rs. 37 / litre petrol is costing you Rs. 103/-per litre. In that taxes again Central Govt. is ditributing to various states those money. Considering each vaccine to be about Rs. 130 for 102 crore vaccines Central Govt. has spent Rs. 13,260 crores???Where from the money has come from taxes only....