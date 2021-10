பாகிஸ்தான் நிலவரம் - by the first quarter of October, the price of 11.67 kg cylinder of LPG had gone up by 51 per cent from ₹ 1,536 to ₹ 2,322. Similarly, the price of petrol had gone up by 49 per cent in three years. The price of petrol has gone up from ₹ 93.80 per litre to ₹ 138.73 per litre. வாழ்க பாரதம் வாழ்க மோடி