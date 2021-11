எதிர்க்கட்சிகள் அமைதியாக கேட்டிருந்தால் மத்திய அரசே விசாரிக்க வல்லுனர் குழுவை அமைத்திருக்கும்!

Time to remember. After the attack on Twin towers in USA, the security was beefed up in all the countries and stringent measures were put in place. Nobody in those countries said there is no incident of terrorist activity in our country and then why these restrictions. In UK, the police got an intelligent input that the London Tubular Railway station was a likely target and UK forces were on alert. On a particular day a man was wandering suspiciously and when the police confronted him he tried to run away and the forces shot him to death. That person was later identified as a South American. There was a furore in world press. But the PM of UK said such incidents will happen in view of the prevailing situation and no apology will be given. He said at that time PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE, THAN TO INVESTIGATE AFTER ANY INCIDENT HAPPENS. No Court, Human Rights organisation could do any thing against the government. The PM said for him the country and the citizens life is more important than anything else. When will our SC understand the problem in stead of hanging on to the do called liberty, personal freedom, right to agitate etc. Even after a year there is no to the farmers' agitation in Delhi in spite of Court's advice and because of court intervention, the hands of government are tied. It is high time that the Judiciary limits itself to dispension of justice in stead of mingling in utive functions including maintenance of Law and order. The courts are overworking to hear the bail petitions of drug peddlers because of money power and political patronage to a brat. But has no time to address the case before them vis a vis farmers act. What an irony ?