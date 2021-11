உ.பி., தேர்தலில் தனித்து போட்டி: மாயாவதி உறுதி!

In UP, Owasi and both Aklesh and Mayavathi have decided to fight elections on their own, vote(r)s of all sections now divided and Congress completely lost vote bank, I see BJPs chances of returning to power is bright. But, it is in the hands of party. It has to choose right , true real and long serving leaders as candidates for a big victory. Keeping in mind of of West Bengal adverse results, because of encouraging Ahikari and few others who defected during the time of election, BJP completely to avoid support any leaders from other party who will be good for nothing.