இந்திய தடுப்பூசி சான்றிதழ்: 96 நாடுகளில் ஏற்கப்படும்

These people talk sky high without knowing the problems they have in the issued certificate. I struggled for months to get my vaccination date corrected . I see some people have certificates with different dates but medicine batch number is same. Most of all, they give a QR code [No other country gives that] saying , the certificate can be verified using this code. Whom they suspect? The holder of the certificate or the agency [Cowin] that issues? If you scan , you will see a different certificate, with less details Passport number will not be seen , only one date of vaccination will be shown. Any sensible fellow will reject the certificate if he scans, saying the printed version is a manipulated one. Just think if a foreign agency scans when you are at their airport, what action they will take.These people expect this type of certificate has to be accepted by others. Sickening. I am postponing my travel that some day these errors will be corrected for my safe journey.