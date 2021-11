சென்னை-மதுரை இடையே மின் மயத்துடன் 3வது அகல ரயில்பாதை: ரயில்வே வளர்ச்சி திட்ட ஆலோசனை கூட்டத்தில் வலியுறுத்தல்

R HARIHARAN 13-22/23 SRI SAI NAGAR NEAR HUDA PARK UPPAL HYDERABAD - 500039 PHONE :9246308163 Dear Sir, As you are aware hardly 75 days to announce new railway budget for the year 2022-23. So far in Southern railway, particularly Virudhnagar- Senkottai/Tirunelveli neglected by railway board and more than 12 years over no new trains in this sector. In this regard I have sent so many mail to railway board, southern railway and Madurai division etc. It is still neglected and so far no action from your side. Again I am reminding to you this time and please consider the following in our sector at the earliest. Madurai-Virudhunagar/Tenkasi/Tirunelveli/kollam BG line is ready and few express trains, passengers trains are running and it is not sufficient in this sector. So many people travelling towards north and within Tamil Nadu also passengers are travelling for business, pilgrim sector to various cities. Hence please consider in the new budget and do the needful. NEW TRAINS FOR THIS SECTOR. Kollam-Shencottai Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore express trains either bi weekly or daily basis. Chennai-Shenkottai-Kollam Thiruvandraum express daily basis Chennai-thiruvandurm via shencottai tenkasi day time express Kolam Madurai via Shencottai FP trains Kollam Nagore via Shencottai FP trains Hyderabad - Thiruvandrum express via Chennai Egmore Rajapaylam, Shencottai etc. Trichy-Karaikuddi-Virudhunagar Kollam Inter city express. Kollam Shencottai Kanyakumari/rameshwaram express. PASSENGERS TRAINS Kolltam Karaikkudi Fast Passenger Kollam Madurai Fast Passenger Shencottai to Tiruchendur/Nagore/Coimbatore/Kanyakuamari/Karaikkudi FF Madurai-tirunelveli-Shencottai passgners service frequency to be increased. Hyderabad=tuticorin daily express EXTENSION OF SERVICES Nizamuddin Madurai SK Express to be extended upto Shencttai/Kollam Kacheguda-Chingleput express to be extended to Madurai/Shencottai Kacheguda-Kakinada express to be extended upto MaduraiShencottai Kacheguda-Madurai weekly express to be extended to Shencottai/Kollam We understand that Hyderabad-Charminari which is running upto tambaram is going to be extended upto Kanyakumari and if so please do the same. FEQUENCY TO BE INCREASED. Thirukural express to be run daily basis Kongu Express to be run daily basis. Howarah-Trichy/Kanyakumari express to be run daily basis. Kacheguda-Maduai/Nagerkovil express to be run basis. Silambu express to be run basis. Ernakulam-Velankanni to be run from weekly to bi weekly or daily basis. Oha=-Ramesharam/Tuticorin express to be run daily basis. New Delhi -Madurai SK Express to be run daily INFRASTRUCRE Chennai Egmore to Kanykumari BG Line has been covered. Now double line and electrification works is under progress. Virudhungar - Shencottai electrification work is under progress and some areas alrady put electrif poles also. Hence complete the electrification upto Kollam gradually. Also start double line Virudhungar-Shencottai-kollam etc and Tenkasi-Tirunelveli/tiruchendur electrifications and double line should be start. Hope my above points will be considered in the forthcoming budget. Regards RHARIHARAN 18.11.2021