ஜெயலலிதாவின் வேதா இல்லத்தை அரசுடைமை ஆக்கியது செல்லாது: சென்னை உயர்நீதிமன்றம்

This should not be seen as a property litigation. Whether Ms Jayalaitha continued her blood relationshi with her newphew and niece is immaterial. As long as she did not leave an u will, the Hindu Succession Act is very clear and these two persons are the rightful heirs to her property. This cannot be denied under any pretext. If the Government or the party wanted to have the property for its use, it should have talked to them and bought this at the agreed price. All other things are immaterial. Government should not overstep the legal aspects and unilaterally announce acquisition. There was a controvery at the time of Mahatma Gandhi's assaisnation and when the then Nehru Government wanted to take over the Birla House to convert it into a memorial only because the Father of the Nation breathed his last there. Then someone asked, if the Father of the Nation breathed his last in a flight, what would they do?