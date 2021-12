இந்தியாவின் சக்தி, பக்தியை வெல்ல முடியாது : காசி கோவில் விழாவில் பிரதமர் பெருமிதம்

The earlier ruled Congress and UPA governments, embraced the hatred of the people because they ruled strangely without doing any good things to its own religion Hindu. This is simply because in order to get falsely a good name as secular government and safeguard of people of other religions, simply without fulfilling their needs. That was the reason they failed to get seats both in Lok Sabha and assemblies in various States continuously after 2014.However, from 2014, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the ruling BJP government, systematically and consistently concentrating in the needs of Hindus. But, at the same time, the BJP government never failed in taking much care of welfare of people of other religions and always extended its full support. The government never interfered in any of their customs and even gave full freedom to express anything openly to write and speak. Hence, PM Modi proved his government only a real secular government. I believe, because of such reasons , BJP got more votes and seats in Lok sabha in 2019 than it got in 2014. I hope, for the same reason, the numbers in both will increase in 2024 Lok Sabha election.