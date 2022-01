'ஆறு மாதங்களில் ரூ.1,600 கோடி மதிப்பிலான கோவில் நிலங்கள் மீட்பு'

We appreciate HR&CE department activity, But no information about, who is the person occupied the land and enjoyed in many years. Can the minister will give detail list?. We request the HR board how many temples are destroyed during 2 months DMK period.Can the minster will give details? If any temple premises which are presently worshiped by the local people is required for some general purpose such as road development, Lake water ways, etc, the government should construct new temple in the other place which are accepted by the local peoples and conduct all rituals after that only the old temple to be destroyed. Can the Government follow?