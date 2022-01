உதயநிதிக்கு பெருகும் ஆதரவு துரைமுருகன் மவுனம் ஏன்?

Duraimurugan has taken the place of Anbhazhgan...communications specialist. DMK is not sankara madam. All decisions will have to be taken amicably at Gopalapuram. The real Nidhis- Kalanidhi financier has to be comfor to bet. Kanimozhi needs to be appeased. Azhagiri's son has to be accommodated. It is not easy. The son in law is a strategist and Stalin owes his victory equally to him. What will be his role in the party? So from time to time the start of these discussions is inciting MLA's to beg for Udhayanidhi to be a Dy CM. That will trigger the leadership dialogue which will not conclude, of course. Durai Murugan will maintain silence based on instructions. Another advantage is when udhayanidhi is finally appointed it would seem as though the party has ceded to request for many years form its cadres...see it is not sankara madam?.