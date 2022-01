உதயநிதிக்கு பெருகும் ஆதரவு : துரைமுருகன் மவுனம் ஏன்?

DMK is a pure democratic party. Udhayanidhi is the only star and future of the party. All the MLA's are begging the party to make him at least a minister. Unfortunately, the son in law is an equal star...master strategist. Udhayanidhi can become a minister only if DMK settles what role the son in law will play in future. Otherwise it will be a repeat of Azhagiri-Stalin duel.