களத்தில் ஆய்வு செய்யாமல் அதிகாரிகள்.. வெட்டி முறிக்கிறாங்க...!.உயிரோடு 'வீழ்த்தப்படும்' பச்சை மரங்கள்

All trees must be picked from its roots if they are planted outside of the compounds by House owners it is unnecessarily blocking both sides of roads side and it will cause many accidents by vehicles and public transports eventhough its giving shadows. Also its a tricks by House owners to not block by anyone and also hide their houses immortal from others. Also, all branches must be cut it is spreaded outside of their compounds and they must be fined for their nuisance. Highway department should be strict on these rules for every one. There should not be any discrimination