டாக்டர் வழங்கிய தொகை; வாங்க மறுத்த தொழிலாளி

It is very very sad that a professional doctor that too a lady who can understand the pain of a pregnant mother has lost her humanity by taking money from the farmer for doing surgery, which is the responsibility of her, through pvt clinic. However the farmer has shown more generosity for not accepting the money back for the job she has already done. People seeing the doctor community as a god but their behavior is getting gradually changed into a businessman. Hope the entire medical fraternity introspect themselves and implement a model code of conduct to maintain the dignity of the profession.