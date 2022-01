டில்லியில் வார இறுதி நாட்களில் ஊரடங்கு

After Delta-virus, scientists have identified four more in the Covid series, viz: Omicron (S.A) Delmicron (UK), Fluorona (Israel) and IHU (France). Also it is said that the new variants like Omicron spreads from one person to others in less than 2 hours and the number of cases become double in every three days. In reality, people gather in lakhs every day in temples like Sabarimalai and Tirupati, cinema theatres, political meetings, trains and buses but there is no relative increase in covid cases in the country. What best we can do at this point is to do our duties without any fear.