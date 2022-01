குன்னூர் ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்து; முழு விசாரணை அறிக்கை சமர்பிப்பு

These helicopters are part of a larger family of high-performance and multipurpose Mi-17s that can fly at high altitudes in complex weather conditions, be it in tropical and maritime climates or even in desert conditions. This is the speci of MI17. Latest and new version helicopter,flown by the commanding officer of the unit, must be a master green pilot with vast experience, just to cover less than 30minutes flying time. As per report came down due to poor weather condition.