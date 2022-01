டி.ஆர்.பாலுவின் 'மாரத்தான்' நிறைவு அமித் ஷா சந்திப்பு முயற்சி தோல்வி

The Supreme Court had already ruled that NEET can not be cancelled. It was Mrs Nalini Chidambaram, wife of Congress leader Mr.Chidambaram who argued against cancelling NEET.At that time DMK was in Central Government and did nothing to stop it . Now it is an election stunt. How it can be cancelled for students of one State when other states students are able to excel in this Exam.The correct method for the DMK Government is to improve the Educational standards of TamilNadu students and conduct FREE special classes to our students to face NEET boldly. DMK is taking the students in a wrong pathe. Instead of improving our standard of education, the government is wasting time, giving false hope to the younger generation .It is like cutting the toe as per the size of the shoe.