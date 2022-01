இது உங்கள் இடம்: இன்னும் 500 ஆண்டுகள்ஆனாலும்...

Doctors Ramadoss and Anbumani should see the ground reality. The Chief Minister is common for the entire state not for a particular community. However these peoples asking votes in the name of e. So how can other peoples will vote for them. Moreover no one believe theirs words due to their frequent change of stand during elections. Better they should try for few MLA or MP seats by forging alliance with any Dravidian partiers. Targeting CM post will be laughable.