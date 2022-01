இது உங்கள் இடம்: கூட்டு களவாணிகள் தான்!

I think most of the bribes and corruption happen due to peer pressure, fear of job transfer and herd mentality. If money is earned properly, it will be spent and saved efficiently. Illegal money is indirectly increasing unhealthy competition in the society, like huge school fees, real estate and other things which eventually will fall on their own children and further generations. People are trapped in this setup, losing peace and real happiness. Instead of earning money by developments, money is earned by stalling developments of the people. What a negative rinse and repeat cycle... Only strong leaders can set it in correct direction. Not an easy task, but always doable..