பிரதமர் பாதுகாப்பு குளறுபடி; ஓய்வுபெற்ற நீதிபதி தலைமையில் விசாரணை குழு அமைப்பு

How long this commission will take for submitting report? This should not be adding one more dust file in the commission. It is absolutely the question of the Prime Minister of India. If this commission acts like tortoise, this will send a wrong signal to world and certainly not only the image of the Prime Minister of India but the whole country has to bent upon the same act of security breach. Let the Supreme Court make time bound report followed by pronounce of judgement immediately. This report should be quick as early as possible but should not gather dust on the report. It is only heart rending issue. May be difference of opinion among the political or any thing for that matter but in this question the life of Prime Minister was in a dangerous position, hence Supreme Court must and should punish the guilty based on the report being submitted/headed by Honourable Justice Smt Malhotra. When a Prime Minister's life is kept at risk how about a common man. Already we have lost the precious lives of two Prime Ministers of India Iron Lady/Prime Minister Smt Indira Gandhi and Shri Rajiv Gandhi. None should play at the lives of any human life/lives especially the Country's Prime Minister. JAI HIND.