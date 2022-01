பஞ்சாப் ஆம்ஆத்மி முதல்வர் வேட்பாளராக பகவந்த் மன் அறிவிப்பு

Bhagwan Mann is really a good and best ion announced by Kejerwal as CM candidate of his party in Punjab. His new idea is an example to other parties. I think after announcement of his name, not only he is going to win, but with public support to AAP, the partys candidates will definitely win and AAP only going to form the government in Punjab, with a thumping Majority like Delhi assembly . Both Congress and BJP may not cross single digit this time, despite farmers support to Congress and Captains party support to BJP. Others are not in fray.