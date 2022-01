டாக்டராக வயது ஒரு தடையில்லை: 61 வயதில் நீட் தேர்வில் வெற்றி பெற்ற ஆசிரியர்

This teacher has taken the practical class,he is a forerunner of his coaching class to have his students like him can win.Its a novel advertising strategy,because of his practicality,that said he is a booster for anyone,NEET is an effort to imbibe and prune the inherited talent in human resources and not a dogma as prescribed by Ante-NEET political bandwagon.Still there are potential talent in every individual can be quarried and harvested. Long grow his effort.