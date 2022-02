தமிழகத்தில் 87 சதவீதம் பேருக்கு நோய் எதிர்ப்பு சக்தி அதிகரிப்பு

Well..The serological survey shows good antibody protection persists amount tha masses.Then it is pertinent because of immunization.Still we have to ascertain how long of these protection persists and lasts.Further the susceptible population will get by herd immunity or boost by induced immunity.Still in a defined geographical boundary the infection has not been reduced or static.So also the study between genetics of a particular race of the community and Covid19 and further ruling out mutation..Et all the in-depth immunological research is warranted..