'காஷ்மீர் பைல்ஸ்' திரைப்படம் பார்க்க போலீசாருக்கு விடுமுறை

People should know what and how the Genocide of Kashmiri Pandits happened. In particular the youngsters. Exemption from Tax should be offered by all State Governments. State Governments should also provide for free exhibition of this film in public. This movie graphically prsents the gore details of the massacre and how Kashmiri pandits were driven out of their own land inhabited by them from time immemorial. The wrong narratives given by the earlier Congress Government and its cohorts should be brought to light. Then those who raise their voice against abolition of Article 370 would silently withdraw if they are true to their conscience and have still some residue of humanism in them