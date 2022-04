ஜாதி, மாதவிடாய் குறித்த விபரங்கள் கேட்கப்படாது: பள்ளிக் கல்வித் துறை அறிவிப்பு

At the time of admission in school every student submits their e details. So asking only some students to stand up in the classroom in the pretext of free books or other reasons would lead to discrimination among students. Any message to students may be passed on through notice board, or during prayer or simply conveying the message without asking any one to standup or through SMS to parents. School is a place where humanity needs to be taught so that the coming generation would grow up with broadminded.