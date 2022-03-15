Dinamalar

சம்பவம் செய்தி

தமிழ்நாடு

வனத்திற்கு தீ வைத்த மூவர் கைது

Updated : மார் 15, 2022 16:25 | Added : மார் 15, 2022 15:43 | கருத்துகள் (3)
ஊட்டி: நீலகிரி மாவட்டம் பந்தலூர் அருகே உப்பட்டியில் வனத்திற்கு தீ வைத்த மூன்று பேரை பிதர்காடு வனத்துறையினர் கைது
வனத்திற்கு தீ வைத்த மூவர் கைது

ஊட்டி: நீலகிரி மாவட்டம் பந்தலூர் அருகே உப்பட்டியில் வனத்திற்கு தீ வைத்த மூன்று பேரை பிதர்காடு வனத்துறையினர் கைது செய்தனர்.

வாசகர் கருத்து (3)

RaajaRaja Cholan - Montpellier,பிரான்ஸ்
15-மார்-202219:01:13 IST Report Abuse
RaajaRaja Cholan சிறந்த தண்டனை என்ன வென்றால் பிடித்தவர்கள ஓவ்வொருவரின் வனத்திற்கும் தீ வைத்து விட வேண்டும் , வலி வேதனை தான் சிறந்த தண்டனை
RAMAKRISHNAN NATESAN - LAKE VIEW DR, TROY 48084,யூ.எஸ்.ஏ
15-மார்-202217:18:44 IST Report Abuse
RAMAKRISHNAN NATESAN இவர்களை ஒன்றாக கட்டிவைத்து இவர்களுக்கும் அதையே செய்து விடுங்கள் காரணம் வனச் செல்வத்தை அழிப்பது பல தலைமுறைகளை பாதிக்கும்
Visu - chennai,இந்தியா
15-மார்-202217:06:15 IST Report Abuse
Visu 10 varusam ullavechi seyunga.
