இனி முதுநிலை பட்டம் இல்லாமல் பி.எச்டி படிக்கலாம்; யுஜிசி புதிய அறிவிப்பு

When intermediate was in vogue, there were undergraduate course for two years and postgraduate course for two years i.e a total of four years for a P G degree. At the same time there was Hons course equivalent to P G degree for three years but with a catch - the students should pass the Hons examination in only one attempt.. It required extraordinary courage and competence to venture into Hons course and those who were successful were always treated better than the PG. Now a number of colleges and universities offer degree with Hons based on the marks in the undergraduate course which is nothing but farce. UGC should reintroduce the Hons course and leave the students to choose. This is the way the quality of education would improve and the difference between chalk and cheese would be visible